Inspections ensure drivers get a fair deal for fuel

Gloucestershire County Council trading standards officers have carried out checks at petrol station forecourts in the county to ensure drivers are not being short-changed.

The inspections were made as a result of the recent spike in fuel prices when a litre of petrol topped £2 for the first time, to check that the correct amount of fuel was being dispensed.

Pumps dispensing all types of fuel were checked to determine whether the displayed amount of fuel given was accurate and to ensure the correct price was being charged.

All petrol pumps are sealed internally to ensure no adjustments can be made and to tamper with them is against the law.

Officers visited 26 petrol forecourts during the inspections, including small independent retailers and some larger outlets, and all were found to be giving accurate quantities of fuel.

Trading standards officers have also conducted accuracy tests on 15 public weighbridges across the county.

Public weighbridges are operated by local businesses and are available for the weighing of vehicles and objects that need to be a specific weight and not overloaded.

This resulted in three weighbridges being served notices, meaning that they needed to be retested before they could be used again for trade.

Cllr Dave Norman, cabinet member for trading standards, said: “As the amount of fuel that goes into a vehicle is never seen by the consumer, it’s really important that our trading standards team carry out these spot checks of petrol forecourts to ensure that customers are not being short-changed.

“It’s pleasing to know that all of those visited were found to be giving accurate quantities. Our officers will continue with these inspections to ensure this remains the case and will also serve notices on any public weighbridges that fail accuracy tests.”

Any consumers with concerns about petrol stations in Gloucestershire should call the Citizens Advice consumer helpline on 0808 223 1133.