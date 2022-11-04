Local hospitals are looking for Healthcare Assistants to join the team

Residents are invited to come to Doncaster Royal Infirmary’s Education Centre on Saturday 5 November between the hours of 10am and 3pm (drop-in) to find out about the Healthcare Assistant and Service Assistant roles the Trust has available.

An incredibly important role, HCAs work alongside nurses, midwives and other healthcare professionals across our inpatient and outpatient services, supporting patients in various ways such as:

Monitoring patients’ conditions by taking temperatures, pulse, respirations and weight, and escalating care as appropriate.

Supporting patients to mobilise safely, following documented risk assessments and plans of care.

Assisting with patients’ overall comfort and supporting them during their hospital stay.

Supporting patients during procedures in outpatients / theatre settings.

Assisting clinical staff during clinic procedures and undertaking pre appointment tests.

Aiding patients with washing and dressing.

Helping to serve patients meals/assisting patients, including documentation of nutrition and hydration.

Providing encouragement to lifestyle and behaviour changes.

Supporting patients and families during their stay in hospital and to prepare for discharge

Developing skills required in specific specialities and to support patients with complex needs.

The Trust is looking for both those with experience in the role, as well as newcomers to the NHS, with posts available for individuals 16 and onwards.

For individuals without experience or qualifications in care, the organisation will support them to undertake the necessary qualifications (Level 2 Health and Social Care Aware, Foundations of Care and Care Certificate) whilst paying either apprenticeship rates (16 to 18) or £20,270 per annum (above 18).

Kirsty Clarke, Deputy Chief Nurse at DBTH, said: “This an absolutely fantastic opportunity for those who are looking to join the NHS. Healthcare Assistants are an absolutely integral part of the team, and supporting patients throughout their hospital journey by undertaking a variety of tasks. If individuals want to earn whilst they learn, and take their first steps in a career in health and social care, apply today and help us make a real difference.”

The Trust is looking for candidates to undertake either full-time (37.5 hours a week) as well as part-time hours (minimum 12 hours a week), with posts available across the organisations three main hospital sites in Doncaster, Mexborough and Worksop. Training posts require commitment to 30 hours until completion of the training programme, at which point a reduction in hours can be considered.

Those interested are encouraged to come along to a recruitment event at Doncaster Royal Infirmary this Saturday between 10am and 3pm. The drop-in session will offer potential recruits the opportunity to speak with colleagues, find out more and, capacity permitting, interview there and then for a job.

For more information, head to: https://www.dbth.nhs.uk/news/recruitment-event-healthcare-assistants-and-service-assistants/