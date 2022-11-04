New Level 5 Outdoor Learning Specialist Apprenticeship Programme launched in Coventry – Coventry City Council

Working in collaboration with Coventry Adult Education, Coventry Outdoor Education Service are pleased to announce the launch of the new Level 5 Outdoor Learning Specialist Apprenticeship with QTLS.

In the tranquil setting of Coombe Abbey Park, the learning environment is perfectly located in natural and authentic surroundings. Offering a blend of outdoor and indoor training, the new apprenticeship course is designed to equip educational practitioners with the key skills, knowledge, and experience to take on a lead outdoor educational specialist teaching role within their school or organisation.

Research shows that activities and experiences in the outdoors will lead to learning, increased health and wellbeing, and environmental awareness. With an Outdoor Learning Specialist leading the way, achievement and academic progress will be raised through the creation of experimental and authentic learning experiences, creating strong links between the outdoor experience and the school curriculum.

Coventry Outdoors supports schools in embedding outdoor learning within their curriculum through upskilling an existing member of staff (Learning Support Assistant, unqualified teacher, or coach) to deliver outdoor education across the whole school, from forest school in EYFS and curricular based lessons across KS1 and KS2, to defined therapeutic interventions for small groups of children or young people.

Councillor Dr Kindy Sandhu, Cabinet Member for Education and Skills, said: “This is a wonderful new apprenticeship which gives people the chance to study and develop in a unique learning environment.

“The apprenticeship will help equip educational practitioners with the key skills, knowledge, and experience they need to go on to lead in a really exciting way.

“I want to thank all those involved for launching this new initiative and would encourage anyone interested to take up this fantastic opportunity.”

Funding requirements from the school is the cost of release time for the apprentice which is one day per week for the duration of the apprenticeship (18-24 months). Sports Premium funding may be used for this.

Coventry Outdoors are now advertising for their next cohort which starts in January 2023. They are taking expressions of interest and expect spaces to be filled very quickly, so places are limited.

If you or someone you know are interested in securing a place or to find out more information, please contact: outdooreducation@coventry.gov.uk