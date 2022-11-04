Road improvement works on Southcoates Lane and Preston Road

Essential improvement works will begin later this month on Southcoates Lane and Preston Road.

The work is a necessary part of Hull City Council’s duty of care to maintain the safety and usability of the city’s roads and footpaths.

Work will begin on Monday 14 November and is expected take around four weeks to complete.

To ensure safety and minimise disruption, the work will be carried out in phases.

Phase 1 – Preston Road junction (eastbound)

Closure of eastbound side of the junction with four-way signals.

Phase 2 – Preston Road junction (westbound)

Closure of westbound side of junction with three-way signals

Phases 3/4/5 – Southcoates Lane

Southcoates Lane closed from Preston Road junction to Brindley Street.

The work will be split into five phases

A signed diversion will be in place, with traffic directed via Marfleet Lane, Maybury Road and Holderness Road.

Footpaths will not be affected, and vehicle access will be maintained for residents as much as possible.

During Phases 3/4/5, parking will be suspended on Southcoates Lane between Bedale Avenue and the Preston Road junction.

Access will be maintained for emergency service vehicles, and bin collections will not be affected.

For details on how bus services will be affected, visit the Hull City Council website. Notices will also be placed on bus stops on affected routes.

Councillor Mark Ieronimo, Portfolio Holder for Transportation, Roads and Highways, said: “It is vitally important that the council improves the quality of the city’s road surfaces for the benefit and safety of all users.

“To minimise disruption, this work will be carried out in phases and it is due to be finished in good time before Christmas.

“We thank everyone for their patience and look forward to getting the work completed as quickly as possible.”

PBS Ltd is carrying out the works on behalf of Hull City Council.