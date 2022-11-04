Trust welcomes new Chief Registrars

Blackpool Teaching Hospitals are pleased to welcome two new Chief Registrars to the Trust, Chris Wallace and Alex Bulcock.

Chris Wallace is a paediatric doctor who’s been working in the Trust and around the North West for the last nine years, and started as Chief Registrar from September.

Speaking about the opportunity, Chris said: “Having grown up in the area I’m really looking forward to having the opportunity to learn more about how the Trust runs and hopefully using my own and other trainees experiences to improve the care we provide by working with the Quality Improvement team.

“The main theme of the work I’ll be doing this year will be around patient safety in paediatrics, and making sure all our families feel safe and listened to whilst in our care.”

Alex Bulcock is an ST5 Registrar in Geriatric Medicine / General Internal Medicine. Alex has spent his professional career in hospitals around the North West, and for the last 12 months has been in Blackpool working with the Care of Older Persons Team. His clinical interests are in Falls and Frailty, and he is hoping to develop these further this yearas he will be based on the Frailty Assessment Area and involved in the development of this service.

Speaking about his role as Chief Registrar, Alex said: “I am passionate about the care of older adults, and particularly how we can improve the quality of life of people in their later years.

“In my time as Chief Registrar I’m hoping to be involved in the ongoing development of frailty services at the trust, and I’ll also be leading on a project to improve assessment and management of delirium with the help of the QI Team.

“I’m optimistic that at the end of my time here I will have developed a strong set of QI skills that I can take with me to future projects, and I hope to have made an impact on the quality of care delivered to older adults across Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre.”