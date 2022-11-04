Young people in Leeds make some of the best progress in the country

Leeds emerged as one of the highest performing local authorities when outcomes from GCSEs were recently published by the Department for Education.

Schools are judged on how much progress pupils make from the end of primary school to the end of compulsory schooling, by comparing results in Key Stage 2 SATs with the results in eight subjects at GCSE or equivalent in their examinations at aged 16. Leeds ranks as 34th out of a total of 151 local authorities for this measure.

Councillor Jonathan Pryor, Leeds City Council’s executive member for economy, culture and education said:

“This is great news for young people in Leeds. They have been attending school and learning in the most difficult of circumstances during the last couple of years. They have shown resilience and determination and I am delighted that so many of them have made such strong progress.

“I would like to pay tribute to our school leaders and their staff who kept our schools open and functioning during the pandemic. They not only supported their pupils to achieve well but they also prioritised their wellbeing. This is a very impressive outcome and reflects the talent and dedication of all the students as well as the staff working in, and for, our schools.”

The Department for Education data can be viewed here: https://www.gov.uk/government/statistics/key-stage-4-performance-2022

