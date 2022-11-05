Bradford College Celebrates Over 6,000 Digital Awards and Qualifications Delivered 

A remarkable 5,330 students enrolled on digital-skills courses at Bradford College resulting in over 6,000 awards and qualifications over the last six academic years. This milestone figure includes community digital literacy courses up to postgraduate degree qualifications in computing.

Since 2016, Bradford College delivered 89 learning aims related to digital skills. These range from offering entry-level courses such as ‘Essential Digital Skills’ and ‘Progression to Work – ICT for Users,’ to a Level 7 Science in Computing Master’s Degree.

The College also trains PGCE Secondary Computer-Science teachers who will, in turn, deliver digital skills to the next generation of students. Asa Gordon, Bradford College Vice Principal Curriculum, said:

“The impact of delivering this volume of digital skills to the community and workforce can’t be underestimated. Around 85% of all our digital training has been achieved by learners who live within 5km of the college. In today’s society, digital skills underpin almost every sector and profession.”

The College has used digital and IT skills programmes to help with its widening participation aims and up-skill a more diverse workforce. Approximately three-quarters of these digital-skills qualifications were awarded to students living in the highest local areas of deprivation.

Over 60% of awards went to learners from asian, black, mixed, or other (ABMO) backgrounds, and 15% of students had learning difficulties or disabilities. In contrast to training provided by local schools and universities, 42% of Bradford College digital skills were achieved by learners older than 30. Over the past three years, female learners on digital skills programmes have achievement rates of 90%.

Asa continued:

“Bradford College is passionate about providing the best student experience and opportunities through exceptional learning environments. We have ambitious plans to expand our Digital, Media, and School of Arts provision as we look forward to the incredible opportunities that will be open to the community due to Bradford City of Culture 2025.

“We ensure digital skills are embedded throughout all curriculum areas to boost employability and keep pace with 21st-century demands. We offer a substantial range of specialist IT and digital qualifications and training such as a BSc (Hons) Networking Infrastructure & Security degree. However, this is just one component of our substantial offer which touches everything from learning basic IT skills to digital media, T Levels, and apprenticeships.”