Christmas Market Returns to Chichester High Street: Chichester District Council

Organised and managed entirely by Woodland Crafts Events Management, the council is delighted to welcome the market back once more with much-valued co-operation from the Chichester BID team.

The popular Christmas market will feature an array of stalls offering an exciting range of quirky and quality gifts, beautiful artwork, handmade crafts, and seasonal and specialty food and drinks stands, offering festive delights to enjoy as you browse or at home.

Stallholders will be offering a range of quality and interesting products, all of which can be ideal Christmas gifts including handmade ceramics and pottery, original art pieces, glassware, jewellery, traditionally crafted toys, artisanal cheeses and meats, homemade pickles and chutneys, seasonal decorations, and many more!

“We’re delighted to be welcoming the Christmas market back to the city centre after a three-year break because of the pandemic,” says Councillor Alan Sutton, Cabinet Member for Housing, Communications, Licensing and Events at Chichester District Council. “We know that people really enjoy visiting Chichester during the Christmas period and so we have been working hard to ensure that there is a high quality market for residents and visitors to browse.

“As a council we know how important it is to support all the businesses and we hope the market will encourage plenty of footfall during the festive season. The city centre has lots to offer, not just shops, but many cafes and restaurants, as well as events taking place at the Cathedral, The Novium Museum, Pallant House Gallery, and the Festival Theatre.

“We look forward to welcoming everyone to the Christmas Market to share in what will be a happy atmosphere full of festive cheer, at what is a special time of year for many of us.”

The Christmas market will be open daily beginning Saturday 3 December through to Friday 23 December, in Chichester city centre as follows:

Mondays to Saturdays: 9:00am – 5:30pm (except Thursday 15 & 22 December when the market will stay open until 7pm for Chichester’s late night shopping events)

Sundays: 10:00am – 4:30pm

These are the opening times of the Christmas Market only, store opening times on the high street in the build up to Christmas will vary.

For more information, visit the









Chichester Christmas Market web page.





Date of Release: 3 November 2022

Reference: 4169