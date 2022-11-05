Council hosts a successful Job Fair

Date published: 4th November 2022

This week, the Council and the DWP held a Job Fair in conjunction with businesses and service providers from across the district.

Over 120 members of the public attended the fair between 10am and 1pm, with the following employers and service providers in attendance:

Albert Bartlett

Norfolk and Suffolk Care Support

Wiseman Recruitment

Apprenticeships Norfolk

EACH (East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices)

Mackenzie Hotels Group

Taylor Care Norfolk Ltd

North Norfolk District Council

Love Holt

Kingswood

Sanders Coaches

The employers who attended covered multiple services and business sectors, showing that there are plenty of job opportunities out there.

Maria Cooper, Operations Manager, Mackenzie Hotel Group, said:

“This event has been beneficial in finding people to fill our small number of vacancies. It is great to be here.”

Karen Ashford, Recruitment, Taylor Care Norfolk Ltd, said:

“I think it is a nice atmosphere at this event. The people are keen, and it is nice to meet so many different people.”

Karen Hill, Assistant Director of People Services, North Norfolk District Council, said:

“The numbers attending clearly demonstrates the need for such events. There was a real buzz in the room. Although we had fewer open vacancies at the event today, we used the opportunity to give tailored advice to those attending which we hope they will find useful in their individual job searches.”