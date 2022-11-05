Delivery driver ordered to pay £2,000 in fines and costs for littering after throwing parking fine out of window

A fast-food delivery driver has been ordered to pay more than £2,000 in fines and court costs for littering after he threw a parking charge notice out of his car window.

In May 2022, Abdullah Demir, of High Street, Chalford, Stroud, was issued a Parking Charge Notice (PCN) after he parked his car illegally on double yellow lines in Falmouth while delivering food.

The PCN was handed to him by a Parking Enforcement Officer from Cornwall Council. Demir then screwed up the notice, threw it out of the vehicle window and proceeded to drive off.

After reviewing the evidence, the Council’s Environmental Crime Officer was satisfied that an offence had been committed under the Environmental Protection Act 1990. In line with the Council’s procedures, a Fixed Penalty Notice (FPN) was issued to Demir for littering.

Anyone who is issued with an FPN is given the opportunity to pay £150 within 14 days to avoid prosecution. The £150 penalty was not paid.

Picture caption: A parking ticket on the road (Credit: Cornwall Council)

The matter was dealt with at Truro Magistrates’ Court on 02 November 2022. Demir did not attend court and the magistrates dealt with the case in his absence.

After hearing the evidence, they found Demir guilty under section 87(1) of the Environmental Protection Act 1990 and he was fined £220, ordered to pay costs of £2,228 and a victim surcharge of £34, totalling £2,482 to be paid within 28 days.

Councillor Martyn Alvey, portfolio holder for Environment and Climate Change at Cornwall Council, said: “This man’s behaviour was totally unacceptable.

“When people behave in this way and deliberately litter on our streets, or our countryside, we will not hesitate to take action. I hope this case acts as an example to others who fail to respect our beautiful county.”

Press release issued on November 4, 2022