Eden District Council car parks free on weekends before Christmas

Businesses and residents in Eden will benefit from free parking at peak Christmas shopping times during the festive period.

Eden District Council’s car parks will be free on the two weekends before Christmas, as well as on Christmas Eve for those last minute gifts.

Shoppers are being reminded to check signage before they go, as they may still have to pay for on-street parking and in car parks owned by businesses.

Cllr Mike Tonkin, Services Portfolio Holder at Eden District Council, lent his support for the initiative, adding, “the suspension of car parking charges at Eden car parks is welcomed and continues a long standing tradition.”

Eden District Council car parks will be free on 10 and 11 December, 17 and 18 December, and 24 and 25 December 2022. For more information on parking charges, call Eden District Council on 01768 817817 or email customer.services@eden.gov.uk. Alternatively, visit the council website at www.eden.gov.uk/parking-roads-and-transport/parking/car-and-vehicle-parking.

