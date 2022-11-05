Festive fun revealed for this year’s Christmas Switch On

Luminous ballerinas, Goldilocks and a singing pantomime fairy will join local talent at this year’s Christmas Switch On in Norwich.

Back for the first time since 2019, this free family event will kick start the most wonderful time of the year as the city comes together to light up the streets of Norwich on Thursday 17 November.

Britain’s Got Talent star and ‘Fairy Fullobeans’ in Norwich Theatre Royal’s ‘Jack and the Beanstalk, Linda John-Pierre, will bring her amazing vocal talent to the stage before doing the honours of turning on the lights.

Enchanting ballerinas will be pirouetting from the stage, City Hall balconies and even around the crowd, with Framtastics Gymnastics also displaying their impressive skills.

Enjoy more live music from local band Austin Beats, who will be performing two seasonal sets following their rip-roaring performance at the city’s jubilee celebrations earlier this year.

Look out for Dame Betty Barnum and her daughter Goldilocks providing a sneak peak of the Maddermarket Theatre’s pantomime, a must-see festive extravaganza performed by city sensation, Sound Ideas.

Father Christmas will also be making an appearance on stage, taking a brief moment out of his busy schedule to enjoy the night’s entertainment.

Children can enjoy fairground rides on Gentleman’s Walk (fees apply), with food available from Norwich Market and pop-up vendors on Millennium Plain.

Clare Hubery, Norwich City Council’s event and culture manager said: “This magical line up promises to be a real treat for everyone attending the Christmas Switch On, and we are delighted to be able to showcase local talent and support festive performances happening in the city.

“As well as putting on a free family event, it was also really important to us to increase the accessibility of our events, building on feedback from previous occasions and we hope that this will mean even more residents can enjoy what’s on offer.”

As part of Norwich Theatre’s new strategy, Creative Experiences, it is committed to doing its best to support local people, communities, and the regional and cultural economies.

Linda John-Pierre said: “I am honoured to be invited to be a part of Norwich’s festive celebrations. I am super excited to add a touch of Christmas magic and sparkle as Fairy Fullobeans turn the lights on. I hope to see you all there!”

This year’s event aims to be the most accessible yet, with the introduction of a British Sign Language interpreter to assist audience members who require additional communication support.

An extended accessible area will be provided in front of the stage for wheelchair users and anyone with mobility issues. This can be booked in advance to allow for accurate planning and to avoid disappointment on the night.

As well as this, a quieter area set back from the crowd will be available in the motorbike park opposite City Hall, for anyone who feels the need to have more space or allow room for children in pushchairs. This large area cannot be booked in advance so will be allocated on a first come first served basis.

Festivities begin at 5.45pm, with the switch-on itself taking place at 7pm.

Keep your eye on Norwich City Council’s social media channels for the latest information. Email events@norwich.gov.uk to book a place in the accessible viewing area.