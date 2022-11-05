Food Aid Liverpool – Liverpool Express

TICKETS are now on sale for Food Aid Liverpool – a partnership event that is aiming to support people facing food inequality.

The event, featuring some of the UK’s best tribute acts as well as the best local talent and DJs, takes place on Saturday 1 April and has been organised by The Florrie and Feeding Liverpool.

Not only will Food Aid Liverpool raise funds, but will also gather food donations to stock the city’s food spaces.

The event, which will be held at The Florrie, will see performances by Queen II, Ultimate Coldplay, The Cavern Club Beatles, Arctic Roll, Katy Ellis – Taylor Swift, Spice Girls Experience, LMXT – Little Mix, Northern Soul Train & Midnight Soul Sisters to name but a few.

Laurence Fenlon, from The Florrie, said: “The moment we had to turn people away from community food spaces as we could no longer cope with demand, we knew something urgent had to be done to help the people and families of our communities.

“We quickly realised this wasn’t just our issue but the entire city’s, which urged us to create Food Aid Liverpool to hopefully end food poverty in our city and raise urgent funds through the festival.”

Tickets for Food Aid are £25 and doors of The Florrie will be open from 2pm-11pm. To buy tickets and to find out more about Food Aid Liverpool please visit the event website.

You can also donate funds through the website and also find out how to donate food.