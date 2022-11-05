Free workshops for the community as New City College launches vibrant Arts and Culture show

The Arts and Culture Show grand opening will take place at 10am on Wednesday 9th November with talented New City College Art and Design students and professional staff tutoring and hosting the creative masterclasses.

The college is brimming full of local artistic talent from a variety of ethnicities and cultural backgrounds. Students produce some remarkable, high-quality work that is inspiring and will resonate with members of the community.

The workshops being offered are:

Drawing Workshop

Learn to draw still life expressively, no matter what your level, with a range of materials.

Lino Cut Prints Workshop

Cut images from lino with special tools, then put them through a press to create great prints.

Stencilling Workshop

Learn to make stencils in order to create images which can then be painted or sprayed to become decorative art designs.

Collographs Workshop

Make a long-lasting print template out of card that you can use to make prints, again and again.

Photography Workshop

Become a better photographer by learning about aperture, speed and light, as well as angles and lighting.

Graphic Design Workshop

Learn how to make a logo you can use for your pleasure or for a business.

As part of the Spark Lab residency, Performing Arts students from NCC Redbridge campus will be putting on a dynamic Eco Friendly Play about youth engagement with the environment. Performances are every Tuesday at 10am starting from Tuesday 15th November and running until Tuesday 13th December.

Don’t miss this chance to get involved! There is something for everyone but places are limited, so don’t delay, book your free workshop place now – Art and Culture Show Workshops

For more information about Spark Lab, see the website here

You can find Spark Lab at 120-122 High Road, Ilford, in the pedestrian shopping centre, next to Superdrug.