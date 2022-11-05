Media – News – New report highlights student satisfaction at UHI colleges

Further education students at UHI colleges have given their experience the seal of approval in a national survey. The Student Satisfaction and Engagement Survey 2021-22, published by the Scottish Funding Council, shows that 94.80% of students at colleges around UHI’s region are satisfied with their experience.









This result indicates that UHI student satisfaction is on the rise, with an increase of over six percentage points from last year’s figure (88.72%). It also highlights that students at UHI colleges are generally happier with their experience than other college students across Scotland, with UHI’s satisfaction rating over two percentage points higher than the national average (92.70%).

Students at Orkney College UHI rated their experience as the best in Scotland, with an overall satisfaction rating of 100%. UHI Inverness, UHI Argyll, Perth College UHI, UHI Outer Hebrides, UHI Moray, UHI West Highland, UHI Shetland and UHI North Highland are also featured in the report.

Speaking about the results, Angus Campbell, Further Education Regional Lead, said: “It is hugely positive that this survey shows an increasing level of satisfaction among our students. Given the challenging environment for learning in recent years, it is particularly pleasing to see UHI matching the best outcomes on a national basis. We must now build on this success and continue to put our student outcomes at the heart of all that we do.”

To find out more about studying at UHI, visit www.uhi.ac.uk/courses

























