SECAmb ambulances to feature Poppy Appeal images

South East Coast Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SECAmb) vehicles will once again feature images to support the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal.

SECAmb is proud to be showing its support of the appeal with a special design featuring on the side 24 of its ambulances.

The artwork has been funded thanks to the generous support of a number of the Trust’s suppliers and contractors.

SECAmb Executive Director of Operations, Emma Williams, said: “SECAmb has proud links to the armed forces with many staff having previously served and some continuing to serve as reservists.

“I am pleased that, thanks to the support of some of our suppliers and contractors, we have once again been able to show our support to the appeal in this way. I know the designs will be well received by staff and the public alike.”

SECAmb has an Armed Forces Network to support past and present members of the armed forces. Earlier this year it achieved an Armed Forces Silver Award reaffirming its commitment to employing and supporting those with a current or previous roles in the armed forces. More here: SECAmb achieves Armed Forces Silver Award – NHS South East Coast Ambulance Service

SECAmb would like to thank the following companies for their support: HTC Van Centre, Acetech, Wilker Auto Conversions, Fab Components, R & J Motors Limited ATS Euromaster Limited and Jellyfish Designs.