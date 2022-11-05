Weekly roadworks update – November 4
Below is a breakdown of roadworks taking place across Hull over the next few weeks. All works are subject to change. For the latest updates:
|A63 improvement scheme – St James Street to Market Place
|01-May-20
|01-May-25
|Lane closures and local diversions until completion of scheme. LGV diversion signed via ERYC to limit number of LGVs in city centre.
|National Highways
|A63 improvement scheme – Commercial Road
|26-Oct-21
|30-Apr-24
|Enable H&S and safe systems of works for operatives working on the scheme.
|National Highways
|Bellfield Avenue
|21-Nov-22
|28-Nov-22
|Installation of pedestrian refuge island. Road closure between Twickenham Close and 65 Bellfield Avenue. Local diversion in place.
|HCC – MP&I
|Beverley Road – Brunswick Arcade
|04-Oct-21
|01-Apr-23
|Brunswick Arcade demolition. Lane closures
|HCC – MP&I
|Bishop Lane
|21-Nov-22
|23-Nov-22
|Telecoms maintenance. Road Closure
|KCOM
|Carr Lane
|17-Nov-22
|17-Nov-22
|Christmas lights switch-on. Closure of bus gate between 4pm-9pm.
|HCC – Events
|Cottingham Road
|09-Nov-22
|11-Nov-22
|Locate main, install valve and wash out hydrant. Multi-way signals. Lights will be manned during peak times.
|Yorkshire Water
|Ferensway
|13-Nov-22
|13-Nov-22
|Remembrance Sunday. Road closed between Anlaby Road and Spencer Street between 7am-1pm.
|HCC – Events
|Leads Road
|24-Oct-22
|14-Nov-22
|Carriageway reconstruction. Multi-way signals at junctions with Joscelyn Avenue and Lindengate Way. Foredyke Avenue closed at the junction with Leads Road.
|HCC – MP&I
|Leads Road
|08-Nov-22
|09-Nov-22
|Road markings. Multi-way signals at junction with Sutton Road. Works to take place between 7.30pm and 5am.
|HCC – Colas
|Priory Way
|01-Apr-22
|31-Mar-23
|Major improvement scheme.
|HCC – MP&I
|Southcoates Lane
|23-Nov-22
|12-Dec-22
|Carriageway resurfacing at junction of Southcoates Lane and Preston Road. Road closure with local diversion in place.
|HCC – MP&I
|Walton Street
|21-Nov-22
|16-Dec-22
|Carriageway resurfacing. Full road closure between Lowther Street and Anlaby Road. Local diversion in place.
|HCC – MP&I
|Worship Street
|11-Jul-22
|05-Jul-23
|Conversion of former Central Fire Station. No access to/from Freetown Way. Local diversion in place.
|esteem