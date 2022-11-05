Saturday, November 5, 2022
Weekly roadworks update – November 4

Friday, 4 November 2022
Categories: News, Transport & Streets
Tags: Hull weekly roadworks update, Roadworks

Below is a breakdown of roadworks taking place across Hull over the next few weeks. All works are subject to change. For the latest updates:

LocationStart dateDue dateSummary of worksUtility/HCC name
A63 improvement scheme – St James Street to Market Place01-May-2001-May-25Lane closures and local diversions until completion of scheme. LGV diversion signed via ERYC to limit number of LGVs in city centre.National Highways
A63 improvement scheme – Commercial Road26-Oct-2130-Apr-24Enable H&S and safe systems of works for operatives working on the scheme.National Highways
Bellfield Avenue21-Nov-2228-Nov-22Installation of pedestrian refuge island. Road closure between Twickenham Close and 65 Bellfield Avenue. Local diversion in place.HCC – MP&I
Beverley Road – Brunswick Arcade04-Oct-2101-Apr-23Brunswick Arcade demolition. Lane closuresHCC – MP&I
Bishop Lane21-Nov-2223-Nov-22Telecoms maintenance. Road ClosureKCOM
Carr Lane17-Nov-2217-Nov-22Christmas lights switch-on. Closure of bus gate between 4pm-9pm.HCC – Events
Cottingham Road09-Nov-2211-Nov-22Locate main, install valve and wash out hydrant. Multi-way signals. Lights will be manned during peak times.Yorkshire Water
Ferensway13-Nov-2213-Nov-22Remembrance Sunday. Road closed between Anlaby Road and Spencer Street between 7am-1pm.HCC – Events
Leads Road24-Oct-2214-Nov-22Carriageway reconstruction. Multi-way signals at junctions with Joscelyn Avenue and Lindengate Way. Foredyke Avenue closed at the junction with Leads Road.HCC – MP&I
Leads Road08-Nov-2209-Nov-22Road markings. Multi-way signals at junction with Sutton Road. Works to take place between 7.30pm and 5am.HCC – Colas
Priory Way01-Apr-2231-Mar-23Major improvement scheme.HCC – MP&I
Southcoates Lane23-Nov-2212-Dec-22Carriageway resurfacing at junction of Southcoates Lane and Preston Road. Road closure with local diversion in place.HCC – MP&I
Walton Street21-Nov-2216-Dec-22Carriageway resurfacing. Full road closure between Lowther Street and Anlaby Road. Local diversion in place.HCC – MP&I
Worship Street11-Jul-2205-Jul-23Conversion of former Central Fire Station. No access to/from Freetown Way. Local diversion in place.esteem


