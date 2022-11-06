Barnsley’s early years workforce celebrates speech and language accreditations





04 November 2022



Staff across the early years workforce in Barnsley got together last night to celebrate two projects over the previous two years to improve communication and language development in young children.

We’ve been part of two speech and language projects, the Professional Develop Project (PDP) and the Early Outcomes Fund (EOF) project.

In the PDP, staff were trained in the nationally recognised Elklan programme. These staff members then shared the knowledge in their own workplaces. The EOF produced a website, Tiny Talkers, to support people looking for communication advice. The project involved Sheffield Hallam University and all four South Yorkshire local authorities. It also provided staff with training to identify and help with additional language needs.

154 practitioners have gained one of the following qualifications and accreditations:

Elklan Speech and Language Support for 0-3

Elklan Speech and Language Support for 3-5

Barnsley EAL Champion

Elklan Communication Friendly Setting Status

Elklan Language and Literacy for 2-4

Cllr Trevor Cave, Cabinet Spokesperson for Children’s Services at Barnsley Council, said: “Getting speech and language right in the early years is so important, as it sets children up for the rest of their life. We want Barnsley to be the place of possibilities for everyone, and to give children the best start in life. I’m delighted that so many people have taken part in these projects, as it benefits their skills and career and provides the best support for Barnsley children.”