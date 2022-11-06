Croydon honours the fallen – Newsroom

Croydon will join the rest of the country next week in remembering the many brave men and women from the United Kingdom and across the Commonwealth who made the ultimate sacrifice in service of our nation.

At 11am on Armistice Day (Friday 11 November) Croydon’s Civic Mayor, Councillor Alisa Flemming, will lead a two-minutes-silence at the Cenotaph in Katharine Street. She will be joined by Croydon’s Executive Mayor, Jason Perry, Deputy Lieutenant Colonel Ray Wilkinson and other civic leaders. Members of the public are also welcome to attend.

In addition, Croydon’s annual Civic Service of Remembrance will take place on Sunday 13 November, at the Croydon Minster beginning at 10:55am.

Members of the public are very welcome to attend and are encouraged to reserve seats via this link prior to the service.

Following the Civic Service of Remembrance, there will be a procession of military personnel and other uniformed organisations. They will set off from outside Marks & Spencer North End at around 12:15pm, marching to Katharine Street for the wreath-laying ceremony at 12:30pm.

The wreath-laying will be led by the Civic Mayor and Deputy Lieutenant, followed by the civic party, faith representatives, the Royal British Legion, military representatives and the general public. Everyone is welcome to lay a wreath – those who wish to do so should gather outside The Spread Eagle pub on Katharine Street at 12.20pm.

The following road closures will be in place from 10:30am until 2pm:

Katharine Street and High Street (from High Street at the junction with Scarbrook Road to Katharine Street junction with Park Lane),

Fell Road,

Mint Walk, and

St George’s Walk.

Please note that as a result, buses that normally use Katharine Street and Fell Road will be diverted.

Councillor Alisa Flemming, Civic Mayor of Croydon said, “It’s so important that we come together as a community to remember those who laid down their lives to preserve the freedoms that we all enjoy today.

“For many, that sacrifice has a personal significance because they have family and friends who have served in the military. However, all of us can draw inspiration from those brave men and women and the ideals that they stood for.”

“It is a chance for us all, not only to pay our respects and honour them, but also to think about all those who have been and continue to be affected by conflict and terror across the world.”