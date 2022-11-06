DBTH opportunity: Trainee Nurse Associate

Pay: £21,370 per year or £11.11 per hour (this increases when working nights/bank holidays).

Contract: Fixed-term 24 months (following training period, permanent role is offered).

Hours: Full-time 37.5 hours per week.

Location: Bassetlaw Hospital and Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

Closing date: 15 November

Please note: We have 15 positions available, across a range of wards including the Emergency Department, Elderly Care, Surgical, Gynaecology and general medicine.

The Nursing Associate has been developed to sit alongside existing registered nurses and nursing care support workers, in both health and social care. The Nursing Associate role offers opportunities for health care workers to progress into nursing roles. This exciting role can provide a real benefit to the nursing and care workforce across a range of settings and play a key role in the delivery of patient care with safety at its heart. This exciting opportunity is being offered as part of a partnership with other regional health care organisations and will enable you to be part of a 24 month work based learning programme, delivered in conjunction with The University of Sheffield to achieve a Foundation Degree and become a qualified Nursing Associate. The 24 month Higher Apprenticeship programme will include placements in hospital, near to home and home settings these may be outside the organisation. Successful candidates will be expected to travel to placements throughout the programme and attend academic sessions delivered virtually and in the University classroom. Working for our organisation We are seeking individuals with experience of working within acute health care delivery. If you have a compassionate and caring attitude and are motivated, enthusiastic and interested in developing your career within the health service then this may be the course for you. This is a training role, supporting progression to a permanent qualified Nursing Associate position at Doncaster & Bassetlaw Hospitals, for those who complete the full programme and NMC transition. Successful candidates will be expected to remain with the Trust for a minimum of 18 month on completion of the programme, within a nurse associate role.

Detailed job description and main responsibilities In order to meet the academic requirements of the course the entry criteria for the posts are: Previous experience of working in an acute health and social care setting

Care Certificate or evidence of experience in care

Experience of providing care

English and maths at GCSE A- C (4-9) or Functional skills Maths and English at level 2 ( certificates must be provided at interview ) or you will not be interviewed

Up to date mandatory training and PDR

Our pay structure explained

Within the Trust, colleagues are paid each month on the 25th (this may be slightly earlier if this date falls on a weekend or bank holiday).

The majority of NHS employees are remunerated as per a national pay scale known as ‘Agenda for Change’. This encompasses 11 pay bands, starting at Band 2which begins at £20,270 and running to Band 9 which, at present, tops out at £109,475. A full breakdown of pay scales within the NHS, and our Trust, can be viewed here: https://www.nhsemployers.org/articles/pay-scales-202223

As part of these pay bandings, there are a number of pay progression ‘steps’. For example, Band 3 starts at £21,730 per year, rising to £23,177 after two years in role. In addition to this, there are yearly percentage increases applied to all wages, with this agreed at around 4.5% for 2022/23.

Additionally, any member of staff, regardless of age, will be members of the 2015 NHS Pension Scheme. While you can opt out, this means that colleagues contribute a small percentage of their monthly earnings which forms part of your later pension when you decide to retire.

Finally, depending on your role, you may be able to undertake extra hours or work which is paid via NHS Professionals, often at enhanced rates for unsociable work patterns.

Our leave policy

Annual leave within the NHS is worked out per annum (per financial year, running from 1 April to 31 March).

While this is slightly different for part time workers (and worked out pro-rata), if you are full-time (worked out as 37.5 hours a week), upon appointment you are entitled to 27 days of leave (worked out as hours), as well as eight general public holidays.

After five years of service within the NHS, this entitlement rises to 29 days of leave, with public holidays included – and finally after 10 years of service you are entitled to 33 days of leave with public holidays included.

If you undertake additional hours via bank (NHS Professionals) you will also accrue additional leave entitlement, which is paid out monetarily.

Finally, the NHS offers standard terms and conditions regarding sick pay as well as maternity leave. For sickness absence, this can be viewed here: https://www.rcn.org.uk/get-help/rcn-advice/agenda-for-change under the tab for ‘sick pay’ and ‘maternity pay’.

Benefits of Team DBTH

Find out more about the Trust and our history here, we also have the following offers for colleagues working at Team DBTH:

Supporting your health and wellbeing

About our Trust

Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (DBTH) is one of Yorkshire’s leading acute trusts, serving a population of more than 420,000 across South Yorkshire, North Nottinghamshire and the surrounding areas.

Hosting three main hospital sites and a number of additional services, the Trust is one of only five Teaching Hospitals in Yorkshire and trains 25% of all medical students in the region in addition to 30% of all other healthcare professional students. Employing over 6,500 people, every member of staff contributes to patient care, and has a personal stake in our future successes and achievements.

As we operate a number of sites, you will gain a sense of a large and expansive organisation; however it is very important that our Trust has a great sense of community and identity, with an accessible leadership team and a great sense that each and every member of the team can make the difference.

We are proud that many of those in senior positions within the Trust began their careers here, and we have a large number of long serving team members, with one member of staff recently retiring after 60 years of service, having spent their entire career at the Trust.

It is our goal to give those who join Team DBTH the tools and opportunities in order to grow their career, so whether you spend just one year or fifty with us, it’s our pledge to help you Develop, Belong and Thrive, Here.

How we are dealing with COVID-19, an overview of the past year and plans for the future

Executive Medical Director, Dr Tim Noble, who explains the challenges we have faced this year, as well as gives a brief overview of the past 12 months and how we have moved forward, whilst still working in the context of a pandemic.

Miriam Boyack, Lead Nurse for Infection Prevention and Control who discusses our current position in respect to COVID-19, as well as some of the infection prevention and control policies we continue to work with.

While COVID-19 will be with us for some time to come, as a Trust we must plan for the future and move forward beyond the pandemic. Jon Sargeant, Deputy Chief Executive, and Dr Kirsty Edmondson Jones, Director of Innovation and Infrastructure explain more.

Our sites

Doncaster Royal Infirmary

Is a large acute hospital with over 500 beds, a 24-hour Emergency Department (ED), and trauma unit status. In addition to the full range of district general hospital care, DRI also provides some specialist services including vascular surgery. It has inpatient, day case, diagnostic and outpatient facilities.

Bassetlaw Hospital

Is an acute hospital with over 170 beds, a 24-hour Emergency Department (ED) and the full range of district general hospital services including a breast care unit and renal dialysis. Bassetlaw has inpatient, day case and outpatient facilities.

Montagu Hospital

A small non-acute hospital with over 50 inpatient beds for people who need further rehabilitation before they can be discharged. There is a nurse-led minor injuries unit, open 9am to 9pm. It also has a day surgery unit, renal dialysis, a chronic pain management unit and a wide range of outpatient clinics. Montagu is the site of our Rehabilitation Centre, Clinical Simulation Centre and the base for the abdominal aortic aneurysm screening programme.