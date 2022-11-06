Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service staff recognised at Awards Evening

The ceremony, which had been cancelled in the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was held at The Stonehouse Court Hotel with 18 members of staff receiving awards.

A total of 15 members of the fire service received the Long Service and Good Conduct Medal, with some members of staff having waited two years to receive the award.

The evening also saw Chief Fire Officer Recognition Awards handed out to three members of staff, and Cllr Dave Norman, Cabinet member responsible for the fire service at Gloucestershire County Council, presented his Recognition Award to the service’s control team.

The ceremony was attended by staff from across the fire service, as well as their families.

Speeches were given by Cllr Norman, Chief Executive of the County Council, Pete Bungard, Leader of the County Council, Cllr Mark Hawthorne, and The High Sheriff of Gloucestershire Air Marshal, Sir Dusty Miller.

Recipients of the Long Service and Good Conduct Medal were:

Crew Manager Adrian Clarke

Station Manager Hannah Ellis

Firefighter David Freebury

Crew Manager Rachel Gorton

Crew Manager Emma Hulland

Watch Manager Lionel McCrea

Station Manager Jo Singh

Watch Manager David Smith

Station Manager Janet Williams

Station Manager Matt Amey

Crew Manager Stuart Beckett

Crew Manager Aaron Harris

Watch Manager Stuart Heath

Watch Manager Shaun Mullan

Crew Manager Terry Rogers

The Chief Fire Officer Recognition Award was presented to:

Jon Bird

Steve Ellis

Chris Richens

This was awarded for their efforts whilst driving a fire appliance to the Polish border with Ukraine, to support firefighters in the Ukraine.

The Councillor Dave Norman Appreciation Award went to Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service Control. This was awarded for their continual commitment to the communities we serve throughout the pandemic and always.

Cllr Norman said: “I was proud to be present at the Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Awards Evening and to take the opportunity to mark the achievements of our staff.

“With it being the first awards ceremony since 2019, it was a chance to reflect not just on the hard work over the last 12 months, but also the incredible work during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Mark Preece, Chief Fire Officer at Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service, said: “This was my first Awards Evening as Chief Fire Officer and it was an honour to celebrate with our staff and their families.

“It provided an invaluable opportunity to recogonise the hard work that our staff do on a daily basis.”