London Luton Airport hosts on-campus jobs fair for students

Over 700 students from the University of Bedfordshire attended an aviation-themed jobs fair which showcased the numerous opportunities available with London Luton Airport (LLA) and other air industry employers in the region.

Hosted at the Luton campus by LLA and the University’s Careers & Employability Services – with support from the Government’s Department for Work & Pensions (DWP) – students and recent graduates were invited along to the event to consider a career in aviation by discovering a range of local employment and work placement opportunities with LLA and other businesses affiliated with the airport, such as easyJet, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, Lagardere Retail, TUI, Swissport and Wizz Air.

Michelle Everitt, Head of the University’s Careers & Employability Services and Assistant Director of Student Experience, said: “We proudly work collaboratively throughout the year with a range of regional employers and charities, to support skills gaps and offer our students and graduates a variety of career and placement opportunities. With London Luton Airport and its partners offering opportunities for skilled, enthusiastic workers, the University of Bedfordshire is very pleased to help facilitate this jobs fair partnership which will benefit both local employers and prospective employees.”

She added: “Opportunities like this help our students and graduates to gain essential employability skills and valuable career experience which supplements their degrees both during and after their studies, as well as raising awareness of the convenient job opportunities available to them on our region’s doorstep.”

Angela Roberts, DWP Partnership Manager, commented: “Jobcentre Plus is pleased to be involved in this collaboration with London Luton Airport and the University of Bedfordshire. Jobs fairs provide excellent opportunities for job seekers to engage directly with employers, providing valuable insight into the sectors and organisations that they represent, prior to applying for a job.”

As well as opportunities with the UK’s fastest-growing major airport highlighted through this jobs fair partnership, the University’s Business School also runs a popular Aviation & Airline Management course – covering a range of business, leadership and specialist areas including aviation law, entrepreneurship, crisis management, and aviation safety and security – with students benefitting from real life, hands-on experience at LLA to enhance their degree and CV.

Nik Jones, HR Director at LLA, said: “As Luton’s largest employer, we can offer a range of career pathways to local young people. Our partnership with the University of Bedfordshire is just one example of the ways in which we engage with the surrounding community to highlight the many exciting and diverse career opportunities that are on offer on their doorstep, from engineering and IT to security, retail and airfield operations.”

Free, life-long employability support is available to all students and alumni, both online and in-person, including CV and cover letter assistance, career change advice, volunteering opportunities and more. Visit the Careers & Employability Service webpage for more information.