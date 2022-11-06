New funding round for community and cultural organisations

Are you looking to make a difference in your local community?

Round 4 of the Community and Culture Project Fund will open at 9am on Friday 4 November.

Do you have a sports, arts, or heritage project or event you wish to get off the ground? Or looking to support disadvantaged people living in the Dorset Council area? This fund could provide up to 80% of the total project costs up to a max of £5,000.

Community organisations with a focus on the cost-of-living challenge for vulnerable people and those most in need in the Dorset council area are encouraged to apply.

The types of cost-of-living projects that will be considered will focus on:

community warm spaces especially in rural areas

community food projects including lunch clubs and dinner clubs

foodbanks

mental health well-being projects

We also welcome and encourage applications from arts, museums, heritage, physical activity and play in this funding round. If you are a Cultural Organisation and wish to apply for a cost-of-living grant, you may do so, however you can only make one application in this round

Cultural projects must meet one of the Councils key priorities and meet at least one of the council’s cultural priorities listed in Dorset’s cultural strategy.

Cllr Laura Beddow, Dorset Council Portfolio Holder for Culture, Communities and Customer Services said: “We’re encouraging community groups to apply for the next round of funding. Last time around, we distributed over £90K to local groups including theatre companies, groups that help people with learning disabilities, energy champions and efforts to improve recycling of waste. This time around, we also want to hear from groups who have a focus on supporting people through the cost-of-living challenge, but also welcome applications from other groups too.”

“In Jolly Good Company”, a local Social Enterprise, was recently awarded £5K to launch a new activity group for older people based at the museum in Wimborne.

They aim to bring friendship, joy, and a sense of community to older people living in Dorset.

Sarah Rampton, Founder of the Enterprise, said: “As we age it can be hard to feel connected or part of a community and we offer people the chance to have fun and feel supported by like-minded people.

“Thanks to the funding from Dorset Council we have been able to start a new ‘Jolly Day’ in Wimborne Museum earlier this year, which is proving to be popular with local residents.”

In Jolly Good Company also run clubs in Blandford, Shaftesbury, Wimborne St Giles and Kingston Lacy allotments. You can find out more on their website.

For more information criteria, how to apply and support with your application, visit www.dorsetcouncil.gov.uk/community-and-culture-project-fund.