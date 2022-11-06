Organisations awarded funding to deliver arts projects in Coventry – Coventry City Council

Seven organisations have been awarded funding to deliver arts and cultural activities across Coventry over the coming months.

The organisations will be delivering activities until April 2023, with the aim to provide opportunities for parts of the community known to be less likely to participate in arts and cultural activities.

This includes holding activities with residents who are from diverse backgrounds, people with disabilities, or those that are currently living in areas of Coventry where cultural participation is shown to be low.

It is the fourth round of funding to be awarded as part of a two-year grants scheme, which was established to support the reach and legacy of Coventry’s time as UK City of Culture.

A further 24 projects have been supported across previous funding rounds, engaging with over twenty thousand residents who often face barriers in accessing arts and culture experiences.

Cabinet Member for Housing and Communities at Coventry City Council, Councillor David Welsh, said: “We’re delighted to award funding to organisations who will deliver vital arts and cultural projects in local communities across Coventry.

“Previous rounds of funding have seen some really interesting and accessible activities delivered. Partners delivering these activities have given opportunities to people to get involved in arts and cultural projects when they might not have had these opportunities before.

“We look forward to working with the selected organisations and seeing the latest round of activities delivered across the city.”

Grants for this round of funding are between £5,000 – £12,000, and the organisations that have been awarded funding are:

Art Riot Collective

Arty Folks

Feeding Coventry

Positive Images Festival

STAMP Productions

Starfish Collaborative

U Island

FarGo Village-based Art Riot Collective have been awarded funding towards their ‘Art At My Table’ project. The project will work with economically disadvantaged people who are disabled and/or neurodivergent to develop skills and interests in art and the creative process through a series of professionally supported workshop sessions.





Kyla Craig, Creative Director at Art Riot Collective, said: “The grant will enable us to reach some of the most marginalised groups of people in Coventry – people with disabilities and neurodiverse people who have an interest in being recognised as artists and developing their creative arts practice.

“It will also provide the opportunity to build connections and network within the arts and cultural sector, opening up a dialogue with wider audiences around accessibility within the arts.

“This is a great opportunity for Art Riot Collective and our supporters and we thank Coventry City Council for their support.”

For more information about the programme of funding, please visit: https://www.coventry.gov.uk/arts-1/opportunitie