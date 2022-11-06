Residents have their say on the Exeter Plan at roadshows across the city

People from across the city have been attending the Exeter Plan roadshow exhibitions to share their views on how Exeter could look in future.

Council officers have heard views from residents, visitors, business and organisations on issues such as climate change, the future of the high streets and economy.

At the St. Thomas event, Chloe Pooley, Wellbeing Exeter Community Builder for St. Thomas said: “Community is central to any neighbourhood, so it’s great to see so many people from the local area come out today and have their say on how their community might develop in future.”

Consultation on the Exeter Plan is now halfway through and it’s not too late to have your say. The next exhibition will be held on Tuesday 8th November at the Custom House on the Quay where there will be an opportunity to hear from one of the City’s Red Coats on the history of Exeter’s heritage harbour.

Exeter’s rich historic environment continues to shape the city’s culture today and while new development can raise challenges for our historic environment, the Exeter Plan provides an opportunity to protect and enhance Exeter’s historic assets and celebrating the contribution of heritage to the character of the city.

Remaining exhibition dates are:

November:

8 – Custom House Visitor Centre, The Quay, 1pm-6pm

14 – The Thatched House, Exwick Road, 1pm-7pm

21 – Park Life Heavitree Hub, Heavitree Pleasure Ground, midday-5.15pm

22 – St Sidwell’s Community Centre, Sidwell Street 1-7pm

December:

1 – St James’ Church Hall, Mount Pleasant Road, 1pm-7pm

People can also leave their comments via an interactive and easy to navigate online survey platform.

The survey platform allows users to read the Exeter Plan and complete a variety of short surveys.