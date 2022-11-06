Shining a light on NHS stars – North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust

in Announcements

The NHS stars who have gone the extra mile to support their patients and colleagues have been celebrated at a gala awards evening.

North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust’s annual Shining Stars saw 23 staff and 17 teams from across the Trust shortlisted for 10 awards recognising their committed hard work throughout the last year. An additional award was presented on behalf of the chief executive and joint chair.

Julie Gillon, chief executive, opened the awards evening at Hardwick Hall on Friday evening with: “Since joining the organisation 20 years ago and serving as chief executive for the last five years, I have seen first-hand the incredible work our staff carry out.

“Without each and every one of us in this organisation pulling together with commitment and dedication for our community, we simply wouldn’t be able to do what we do.

“It is so important that we recognise colleagues who really do go above and beyond in their roles. It’s why this awards night is so important, as we gather to reflect on some of the work we have achieved over the last year.”

The communications and marketing team was named winner of the chief executive and joint chair award. Ruth Dalton, associate director of communications and marketing, said: “I’m thrilled to lead such an amazing team. They’re a constant source of inspiration and never tire of coming up with exciting and innovative ideas.

“It’s fantastic to be recognised in this way.”

Julie Gillon also thanked the sponsors who made the event possible. She commented: “Without our kind sponsors we could not have held this special event. We are very grateful for their support as it has allowed us to celebrate our shining stars this evening.”

Governors Margaret Docherty, Wendy Gill, Manuf Kassem, Mary King and Pauline Robson were also presented with a special prize in recognition for their committed service to the Trust.

The full list of Shining Stars award winners:

• Supporting Services Star: Aimee Stuart, workforce systems and quality officer

• Working in Collaboration: Breast screening team

• Making a Difference: Angela Guest, health care assistant

• Clinical Team: Specialist palliative care team

• Inspirational Leader: Jane Hayllar, Holdforth Unit matron

• Supporting Services Team: Specialist services and children’s services admin hub

• Volunteer Star: Dorothy Ellis

• Contribution to Wellbeing: Clinical and medical psychology

• Clinical Star: Dr Helen Blackett, consultant

• Chief Executive and Chair Award: The communications and marketing team

