Stay safe on Bonfire Night with advice from Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service

This Saturday is Bonfire Night and Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service (GFRS) is advising people to stay safe by following their advice.

Watching fireworks is a popular and fun activity but they are potentially dangerous, so residents are encouraged to attend an organised display instead of having fireworks at home.

If you do choose to have fireworks at home or you’re hosting your own bonfire night party, remember to follow the firework code and make sure they are CE marked.

Safety tips from GFRS include:

Only allow adults to handle fireworks

Keep fireworks in a closed box and use them one at a time

Read and follow the instructions on each firework using a torch if necessary

Light the firework at arm’s length with a taper and stand well back

Keep naked flames, including cigarettes, away from fireworks

Never return to a firework once it has been lit

For an emergency keep buckets of water or the garden hose close by

Make sure that the fire is out and surroundings are made safe before leaving

Keep children under supervision when using sparklers

Prepare a bucket of sand to dispose of used sparklers

Always buy from a reputable shop and be wary of sales through social media

More tips and advice are available at https://www.gloucestershire.gov.uk/glosfire/your-safety/safety-outdoors/firework-and-bonfire-safety/

Mark Preece, chief fire officer at Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service, said: “We would encourage people to attend organised bonfire and fireworks displays but if you are planning to use fireworks at home please follow the firework code and our safety advice.

“Stand well back from fireworks when they are lit, direct them well away from spectators, ensure children are supervised at all times and never buy fireworks from unlicensed sellers. Please treat fireworks with extreme caution as they can cause serious or life-changing injuries.”

Cllr Dave Norman, cabinet member with responsibility for the Fire and Rescue Service, said: “If you’re hosting your own fireworks display it’s really important to follow the safety advice set out by Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service.

“They’re called out to numerous incidents at this time of year so please be sensible and careful, to help relieve pressure on the emergency services and avoid you, your family or friends suffering any serious injuries.”