Tech Week Humber 2022: Everything you need to know

Tech Week Humber 2022 returns with a week-long festival connecting enterprise and education in all things tech. The event aims to inspire the next generation of tech talent and quality collaborations across different sectors.

The world’s most influential tech brands have attended in previous years, including Google, Twitter, Facebook and Apple, with events focusing on software development, cyber security and much more.

Want to learn more about the festival? Here’s everything you need to know about Tech Week Humber 2022:

When is Tech Week Humber 2022 taking place?

The festival takes place online, in-person and across the city from 7-11 November 2022. Events will be taking place at the MKM Stadium, Taphouse on Humber Street, GF Smith and the Doubletree by Hilton.

Who is the week-long festival for?

If you’re interested in collaborating across different sectors or looking for inspiration on how to incorporate modern technology into your local business, then this is the event for you.

Tech Week Humber works with education institutions to promote tech skills for young talent and encourages diversity and inclusion within the tech industry.

What events are taking place this year?

There’s a mix of in-person events, online events, and education days featuring a variety of guest speakers and exhibitors throughout the week.

The Tech Expo takes place on Tue 8 Nov 2022 which showcases a great line-up of exhibitors that will be providing useful insights throughout the day. You can view the full event schedule here.

How do I get tickets?

You can register for all events, both in-person and online, by visiting the official Tech Week Humber website here.

How can I get to each event?

Most of the venues are located around the city centre and are easily accessible. For more information on each venue, head over to the official festival website.

