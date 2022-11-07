Cornwall libraries host half-term pirate parties for children

Budding buccaneers are invited to come along to pirate parties at many of Cornwall’s libraries this half-term.

The sessions, which are taking place throughout the week and are free of charge, are being hosted by The Get Creative Team who are working on Treasure Island, the Hall for Cornwall’s Christmas show.

There will be plenty to keep your little ones entertained including a selection of mini pirate discos, island story time, crafting with the captain and a terrific treasure hunt.

The events are suitable for children aged 4 to 10 years old. All children should be accompanied by an adult. Fancy dress is not compulsory but is very welcome (there may even be a prize for the best costume!).

Spaces will be limited depending on capacity at each location. Please contact your local library to check if you need to book. Contact details for each library are available via the Cornwall Council website.

Councillor Carol Mould, portfolio holder for Neighbourhoods at Cornwall Council, said: “We are really pleased to be working with Hall for Cornwall to bring this exciting initiative to families across Cornwall.

“I would encourage people to pop down to their local library and have a great time.”

The pirate parties are being held at the following locations:

Truro Library, October 24 (10am – 12pm)

St Austell Library, October 24 (2pm – 4pm)

St Agnes Library, October 24 (10am – 11am)

Newquay Library, October 24 (2pm-3pm)

St Columb Library, October 25 (10am – 11am)

Perranporth Library, October 25 (2pm – 3pm)

Launceston Library, October 25 (10am – 11am)

Callington Library, October 25 (2pm – 3pm)

Redruth Library, October 26 (10am – 12pm)

Camborne Library, October 26 (2pm – 3pm)

Hayle Library, October 26 (10am – 11am)

Penzance Library, October 26 (2pm – 4pm)

Saltash Library, October 27 (10am – 12pm)

Torpoint Library, October 27 (2pm- 3pm)

Wadebridge Library, October 27 (10am – 11am)

Bodmin Library, October 27 (2pm – 4pm)

Falmouth Library, October 28 (10am – 11am)

Helston Library, October 28 (2pm – 3pm)

Mobile Library – King Arthur’s Car Park, Tintagel, October 28 (10.55am – 11.15am)

Bude Library, October 28 (2pm – 3pm)

Press release issued on October 19, 2022