Culture in Barnsley boosted by significant Arts Council funding

Barnsley Museums and Barnsley Libraries have received a significant amount of funding to support cultural activities across the borough. They have both secured their places as a National Portfolio Organisation for 2023 – 26.

The funding is in recognition of both organisations excellent work in developing high quality and accessible cultural programmes. The funding will enable Barnsley Museums and Barnsley Libraries to deliver more activities and work more closely with local communities, supporting groups and inspiring people of all ages to engage with Culture across the borough.

The funding kindly provided by the Arts Council aims to ensure that great art and culture is available to all through various venues.

It will be the first time that Barnsley Libraries has been successful as a National Portfolio Organisation and the second time for Barnsley Museums. Together it will have a major impact on cultural engagement across Barnsley and comes at an exciting time for the town with the new developments such as The Glass Works continuing to thrive.

As part of the project, Barnsley Museums and Barnsley Libraries will be able to provide exciting and inclusive activities, programmes and exhibitions, develop spaces, share more of their outstanding collections, work more closely with local communities and partners as well as using buildings, landscapes and spaces to offer inspirational experiences.

Councillor Robert Frost, Cabinet Spokesperson for Regeneration and Culture, said: “We are delighted to have received such as significant amount of funding from Arts Council England and continue to be a National Portfolio Organisation. The funding has allowed us to do so much more at a critical time when it’s been needed most. Supporting our communities, residents, and visitors is hugely important to us, and this funding will allow us to connect with Barnsley and its history in impactful ways.”

Councillor Caroline Makinson, Cabinet Spokesperson for Public Health and Communities, said: “This is fantastic news for Barnsley Libraries, it will enable us to enhance our programme and reach out to people in ways that we haven’t been able to do before. Our libraries are really important spaces in many ways but becoming a National Portfolio Organisation will enable us to do so much more across our communities.”

For more information about Barnsley Museums and Barnsley Libraries, visit www.barnsley-museums.com and www.barnsley.gov.uk