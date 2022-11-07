Extra slices of comedy at Hull City Hall

Funnyman Tom Allen has announced he’ll be serving up an “extra slice” of comedy next year as he adds a second helping to his date at Hull City Hall.

Due to popular demand, the host of BBC’s The Apprentice: You’re Fired and regular presenter of Bake Off: An Extra Slice will now deliver his signature acerbic wit and riotous storytelling in his show Tom Allen: Completely on both 26 and 27 May 2023.

Having finally moved out of his parents’ home, his new abode is great news for him, better news for department stores, and even better news for comedy fans, as he’s eager to share his life updates, get opinions on his vegetable patch and delve into the protocol of inviting friends with children for dinner.

The household name is also known as co-host of ITV’s Cooking With The Stars, and the Like Minded Friends podcast

Once Tom has moved his furniture, top Scottish comic Frankie Boyle will head to Hull City Hall.

Frankie Boyle’s Lap of Shame show is coming to Hull City Hall

His Lap of Shame show will take place on 12 June 2023. An acclaimed stand-up since 1995, Boyle found widespread fame as one of the regular panelists on BBC’s Mock The Week when it began in 2005.

He has since fronted his own TV shows, including his satirical chat show Frankie Boyle’s New World Order on BBC Two.

These two #Hullarious comedians are almost certain to command full houses.

Tickets on sale now via the Hull City Hall Box Office on 01482 300 306 or at www.hulltheatres.co.uk