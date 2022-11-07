First Humanitarian Scholarship students welcomed to our University

The University of Manchester has held an event to welcome the first recipients of its newly-created Humanitarian Scholarships for students fleeing conflict and persecution.

In response to the war in Ukraine, the University launched a new scheme earlier this year for international applicants who have been displaced because of armed conflict or are at risk of persecution or violence due to their race, religion, nationality, membership of a social group or political opinion.

The scholarships are intended for students who could not afford to study in Manchester without one, and are expected to cost the University around £5m to operate over three years.

16 students from three countries – including eight from Ukraine – have received a scholarship this academic year, which covers their fees as well as living expenses and visa costs. One of them is Serhii, a Computer Science student from Mariupol who fled west with his mother after his home and their family business were destroyed during the Russian invasion.

“My parents have lost everything they had, and I feel a moral obligation to support them and help them to rebuild,” said Serhii. “Therefore, higher education for me is not only about getting to work in the field I like – it is also the only chance I have to save my family. The Humanitarian Scholarship will help me to study Computer Science and fulfil my dreams.”

“The University of Manchester is one of the best higher education institutions in the world. Although I have only been studying here for a month, I am already very impressed with the high quality of facilities available to students and with the standard of teaching. It is truly an honour to study here.”

Another recipient is Sally Fahed, a Humanitarianism and Conflict Response student from Syria – her humanitarian work and involvement in protests saw her arrested and constantly harassed by the security services in her home country, and she had to move away from her besieged family home in Homs to attend her studies.