Keith E. Cassidy and Natasha Vij Greiner Appointed Deputy Directors of Division of Examinations

Washington D.C., Nov. 7, 2022 —

The Securities and Exchange Commission today named Keith E. Cassidy and Natasha Vij Greiner as Deputy Directors of the Division of Examinations.

“Our examinations function plays an essential role as the eyes and ears on the ground for the Commission,” said SEC Chair Gary Gensler. “Keith and Natasha have proven to be strong leaders with deep experience and will be invaluable as Deputy Directors in the Division.”

“Keith and Natasha both have a phenomenal track record of accomplishment and success and are well-known throughout the Commission and Division for their extensive knowledge, depth of experience and strong leadership skills,” said Richard R. Best, Director of the Division of Examinations. “I am thrilled they will join me in leading the Division. I thank Joy Thompson, who has served as the Division’s Acting Deputy Director while also serving as the Acting Co-Regional Director of the Philadelphia Regional Office and Associate Regional Director of Examinations in Philadelphia.”

“During the more than 12 years I have spent at the Commission, it has been clear that the efforts of the staff of the Division of Examinations are critical to the protection of investors and our capital markets. I am grateful for the opportunity to serve in a new leadership role within the Division and to continue to support the Division’s important mission,” said Mr. Cassidy.

Ms. Greiner added, “I am honored and excited to take on this additional leadership role and continue to work with Rich, Keith, and the extraordinary staff within the Division. Together, we will continue to advance the Division’s mission of promoting compliance with the federal securities laws, preventing fraud, monitoring risk, and informing policy.”

In addition to serving as Deputy Director, Mr. Cassidy is the National Associate Director of the Division’s Technology Controls Program (TCP) with responsibility for examinations of Regulation SCI entities and for overseeing the SEC’s CyberWatch program and the Cybersecurity Program Office. Mr. Cassidy is also a Major in the United States Marine Corps Reserve where he is the oncoming Executive Officer of 4th Reconnaissance Battalion. He has earned numerous awards, including a Bronze Star. Mr. Cassidy previously served as Deputy and then Director of the Commission’s Office of Legislative and Intergovernmental Affairs. He also worked as Chief of Staff and Counsel at the Department of Justice’s Office of Legislative Affairs. Earlier, he served as a legislative assistant in the United States Senate. Mr. Cassidy received his J.D. from the George Washington University Law School, his LL.M. in Securities and Financial Regulation with distinction from Georgetown Law Center, and a B.A. from the University of Virginia.

In addition to serving as Deputy Director of the Division, Ms. Greiner is the National Associate Director of the Investment Adviser/Investment Company (IA/IC) examination program, which includes the Private Funds Unit, and is the Associate Director of the Home Office IA/IC examination program. She began her SEC career in the Division as a broker-dealer examiner and has served in a variety of roles across the agency for more than 21 years, including Acting Chief Counsel and Assistant Chief Counsel in the Division of Trading and Markets, where she provided legal and policy advice to the Commission on rules affecting market participants and the operation of the securities markets. Before that, Ms. Greiner spent almost a decade in the Division of Enforcement, including in its Asset Management Unit, where she investigated possible violations of the federal securities laws and litigated matters in federal district court and administrative proceedings. Ms. Greiner received her J.D. from The Catholic University of America, Columbus School of Law and graduated cum laude with a B.S. degree from James Madison University.

Mr. Cassidy and Ms. Greiner will continue to serve in their current leadership roles within the TCP and IA/IC examination program, respectively, in addition to their new responsibilities as Deputy Directors.