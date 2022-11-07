NHS trainers who have upskilled thousands of care workers celebrate successes to date – North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust

in Announcements

An NHS team who have delivered training to thousands of care home staff across the Tees Valley have been showcasing their successes to date.

The team at North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust have trained around 5,700 carers from across care homes in the area.

Since being formed in 2017, the North Tees and Hartlepool Education Alliance team have completed more than 800 training sessions.

These have been delivered to around 50 care homes across Stockton, Hartlepool and the surrounding area.

The training, which aims to help care home staff improve care, includes expert support and advice on a range of key topics.

These include end of life care, dementia and delirium training, hydration and urinary tract infection prevention, falls awareness, oral health, respiratory, recognising deterioration and sepsis, stoma care and nutrition and the malnutrition universal screening tool.

Care home staff are trained, both virtually and face-to-face, to use the national early warning score (NEWS) as a way of both monitoring residents health and measuring residents who are acutely ill and passing this information to community clinicians to aid their assessments and diagnosis.

The team includes clinical educators and support staff, respiratory specialist nurses and oral health promotion advisors from North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust, the falls prevention teams from Stockton Council and Hartlepool Council, as well as staff from Tees Esk and Wear Valley NHS Foundation Trust and Alice House Hospice in Hartlepool.

Andy Cotton (pictured), education support officer in the team, said: “The team have demonstrated what can be achieved when organisations come together to help improve care for our community.

“Since the team was first formed, we have carried out hundreds of training sessions to many thousands of carers across our area – helping keep them informed and educated.

“This training has undoubtedly improved the health of our population and reduce hospital admissions.

“All of the care homes we have worked with have been absolutely outstanding in the way they have approached the training.

“Staff have been enthusiastic to develop their knowledge and to do everything they can for their residents.

“We are really proud to have not only worked with them but with our health partners and local authorities to develop such a fantastic programme.”

NTHEA (North Tees & Hartlepool Education Alliance) is commissioned by NHS Tees Valley.

