Referendum on Ryburgh Neighbourhood Plan

Date published: 15th March 2021

A Referendum on whether to approve the Ryburgh Neighbourhood Development Plan will take place on Thursday May 6th.

The Referendum will be held at Great Ryburgh Memorial Hall, where polling will open at 7am and close at 10pm. The Referendum will run in tandem with the Norfolk County Council Local Elections and the deferred Norfolk Police & Crime Commissioner Election.

Ryburgh residents who are eligible to vote shall receive polling cards with full election details in the post. Voters who attend the Referendum will be asked the question: “Do you want North Norfolk District Council to use the Neighbourhood Plan for Ryburgh to help it decide planning applications in the Neighbourhood Area?”

Once the public vote has been cast, if more than 50% of individuals vote ‘yes’, then North Norfolk District Council will formally adopt the Ryburgh Neighbourhood Plan.

If the Neighbourhood Plan is adopted it will help determine future planning applications in the Neighbourhood Plan Area and shall form part of the statutory Development Plan for North Norfolk.

See full details of what the Neighbourhood Plan involves.