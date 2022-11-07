Remi Smith – Media Makeup and Character Design

Remi aspires to work in the TV and Film industries and upon learning of the MA in Prosthetics at Falmouth University she was inspired to apply. This MA is supported by Neill Gorton who is well known worldwide for his prosthetic work and training. He is also co-owner of Millenium FX and owner of Gorton Studios, who support the MA and Remi will be working with these prestigious companies as part of her studies.

Tutors, Beverly Mc Colgan and Jenny Buckland who both have vast experience in working in the industry are elated that Remi has been accepted on the MA. We feel this is a fantastic opportunity for Remi and supported her application process.