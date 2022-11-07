Remi Smith – Media Makeup and Character Design
Tue 01 June, 2021
During her time at University she worked hard and learnt a variety of techniques that are related to the TV and film industries. This includes hairstyling and make-up application for high fashion, photography, TV, and Film. Prosthetic making including life casting.
Remi aspires to work in the TV and Film industries and upon learning of the MA in Prosthetics at Falmouth University she was inspired to apply. This MA is supported by Neill Gorton who is well known worldwide for his prosthetic work and training. He is also co-owner of Millenium FX and owner of Gorton Studios, who support the MA and Remi will be working with these prestigious companies as part of her studies.
Tutors, Beverly Mc Colgan and Jenny Buckland who both have vast experience in working in the industry are elated that Remi has been accepted on the MA. We feel this is a fantastic opportunity for Remi and supported her application process.
“I decided to apply for the MA in Prosthetics at Falmouth University as my aim is to work in the TV and film industries. Completing the FdA in Media Makeup and Character Design has inspired me to pursue a long-term career in special effects make-up. Having knowledge and a strong skill set in a variety of techniques is important to enhance the design and prosthetic making. Learning wig skills, colour theory, health and safety are all topics that contribute to becoming a professional in the industry. The MA will further the development of my skills in design and prosthetic making along with SFX makeup with the ambition of working on set or in production workshops for film or TV”.
Remi Smith