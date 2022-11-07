Results for Selsdon Vale and Forestdale by-election – Newsroom

The results for the Selsdon Vale and Forestdale by-election on Thursday 3 November were declared today (4 November) at Croydon Town Hall. Fatima Zaman (CON) was elected as Selsdon Vale and Forestdale’s new councillor.

Full results for the by-election were as follows:

Thomas Bowell, known as Tom Bowell (LAB) – 372

George Holland (LIB DEM) – 72

Andrew Pelling (IND) – 168

Peter Underwood (GREEN) – 530

Fatima Zaman (CON) – 983

Turnout was 29.6%