Safety improvement work at roundabout in Exeter
“I’m really pleased to see work will shortly start on making improvements to the design of the roundabout, which will lead to a reduction in the incidents we have seen in the past and a safer route for those choosing active travel. Of course, this is only one part of a wider strategy to improve walking and cycling infrastructure in the Heavitree and Whipton area, and I’m looking forward to seeing proposals for a low-traffic neighbourhood coming before the Exeter HATOC committee in due course.”