Working to create a more diverse and inclusive Council – Coventry City Council

The Council has released its annual Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Report.

The report has details of all the work carried out over the past year to help create a more diverse and inclusive Council that truly represents and meets the needs of the city and its people.

It also sets out future plans on how the Council will become a leader in the area of diversity and inclusion to inspire other employers, and champion diversity and inclusion, not just locally but also regionally and nationally.

Coventry City Council is fully committed to ensuring a fair and equal service is provided to all, whether it is a service that is provided to Coventry citizens or to its employees.

The report looks at progress over recent months and years in areas such as increasing the diversity of the workforce, increasing the number of 18-24-year-olds getting into employment, and increasing the number of disabled residents taking part in sporting and cultural activities in the city.

Other projects have seen the Council successfully apply for £120,000 of government funding to install three new Changing Places toilets in the city. These have facilities for people with profound and multiple disabilities and have specialist equipment and room for carers.

Working with the Disability Equality Action Partnership, the Council has also launched the Transport Charter, which sets out a range of commitments designed to improve and aid the experience of people with disabilities, both hidden and visible, using public transport in Coventry.

Deputy Leader of the Council, Cllr Abdul Salam Khan, said: “I am delighted that we are publishing our first Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Report – to be able to show all the work that we’ve been undertaking over the past year to make Coventry City Council a more inclusive, diverse and equal organisation.

“As our time as UK City of Culture has shown, Coventry is city with a rich heritage – a city that is proud to be diverse, proud to be multicultural and welcoming to all.

“We must ensure that as an organisation, we continue to advance our efforts on diversity and inclusion so that we can meet the needs of all the communities that make up our wonderful city.”

Martin Reeves, Chief Executive of the Council added: “This is just the start of our journey. Equality, fairness and inclusivity must be part of everyday business and everyone’s business.

“Coventry City Council will not deliver on diversity and inclusion just because it’s the right thing to do – but because it makes a real difference to all the people who use our services.”

Work outlined for the future includes working with partners and residents through the One Coventry approach to get a better understanding of the diverse communities of the city, and increasing job applications from candidates who are either LGBT+, declare a Disability or are from Black, Asian & Minority Ethnic backgrounds.

The report can be read in full on the Council website.