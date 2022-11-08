All welcome to our Annual Members Meeting

After a challenging year for the local NHS and the communities of Dudley, members of the public are invited to find out more about a Dudley NHS Trust’s past year and future priorities by joining its virtual Annual Members Meeting.

At this year’s virtual event, new Trust chairman Sir David Nicholson KCB CBE, will be joined by chief executive Diane Wake to host the event that will also showcase achievements along with a question-and-answer session with members of the public. They will be joined by the lead governor and fellow members of the Trust board and the Trust’s auditors.

The review of the year will also include information about the ongoing vaccination programme including the Trusts pivotal role in partnering with the primary care teams to continue to deliver COVID-19 vaccines to tens of thousands of local people. It will also cover the recent opening of the Trusts new blood test centre at Merry Hill Shopping Centre and the success of the Russells Hall Hospital vascular hub, which is number one hub in the country.

Sir David Nicholson said: “As we move forward following the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, we do so united together as one to recognise the successes that have taken place in the past twelve months as a Trust.

“We have been able to move our focus into other areas of patient care, building on the learnings given to us from COVID-19 and continue to preserve the unwavering commitment that has been shown in the face of such adversity. With the help of our dedicated staff we can carry on shaping the way we deliver care going forward for the people of the Black Country.

“We are eager to share the actions and innovations the Trust has made in order to minimise disruption to services, continue in our arrangements that are bringing services back to a ‘new normal’ and look to what the future holds for the Trust. In particular the development of new Community Diagnostic Centres (CDC’s) like the new blood test centre at Merry Hill and our focus on protecting our local community as we approach Winter. We look forward to welcoming foundation Trust members and members of the wider community served by the Trust to participate and pose their questions. We want to make sure all voices are heard.”

Electronic copies of the Trust’s Annual Report and Accounts and Quality Account are available on the Trust website ahead of the event Annual Reports – The Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust (dgft.nhs.uk)

Questions can also be emailed in advance to dgft.foundationmembers@nhs.net with “AMM Questions” in the subject header. Trust Board members will respond during the Q&A session.

The meeting will take place virtually from 4:30pm to 6:00pm on Thursday 17th November 2022 with instructions on how to join the virtual event available on the Trust’s website by going to Events for members – The Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust (dgft.nhs.uk)