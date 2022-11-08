Cabinet approves purchase of further temporary accommodation unit

Date published: 7th November 2022

On Monday (November 7), North Norfolk District Council’s Cabinet agreed to purchase a two-bedroom flat in Mundesley, which will be used for temporary accommodation.

The property will be purchased to help ensure that North Norfolk residents facing homelessness can be temporarily housed and supported.

The Council has a duty to provide temporary accommodation to some vulnerable homeless households while we assess their needs and ahead of securing a more permanent home; this property will bring the Council’s housing stock up to 18, with plans to further increase this number.

With housing demand rising, the numbers of households approaching the Council for assistance has also soared. Some households just need advice and support to help them find a home, but for others with no alternative, the Council must source temporary accommodation.

During 2021/22, the Council placed 136 households across North Norfolk into temporary accommodation, with many unable to find or remain in permanent housing. With the shortage of affordable homes available, this temporary accommodation is often a bed and breakfast. This can impact both adults and children physically and mentally, which is why the Council has invested in a supply of decent homes to be used to temporarily house homeless households.

But the Council does not have enough homes to deal with the huge demand – so if you have an empty property or are a landlord and have property which can be used as temporary accommodation, please contact the housing team at housing@north-norfolk.gov.uk

If you are facing homelessness, you can find out the options available to you on our website or call the Housing Options Service on 01263 513811 or for emergency out-of-hours assistance; please call 01223 849782.

Cllr. Wendy Fredericks, portfolio holder for Housing and Benefits, said:

“Supporting homeless households is a priority for the Council. Woefully inadequate Central Government investment and the halt to building new homes that nutrient neutrality requirements have created have dramatically affected the building of affordable homes in our District.

“I am really happy we can help homeless households move into a temporary home close to schools and work opportunities. My hope is that one day, we won’t need temporary accommodation as our local households will have the chance to live in a safe, energy-efficient home.”