Calling all volunteers to support QEH this winter and beyond – QEH Media Hub

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital King’s Lynn (QEH) NHS Foundation Trust is appealing for willing volunteers to get involved and support their local community as the hospital faces increasing pressure over the winter period.

Together with the Norfolk and Waveney Integrated Care System (ICS) the QEH is hosting a volunteer recruitment event on 17 November at the King’s Lynn Town Hall to find out about current volunteering opportunities and hear about new developments where volunteers can support the QEH and other local services from their own homes.

Volunteering offers a fantastic way to support health, social care and voluntary sector teams who are under increasing pressure to deliver the best possible care to patients and service users this winter. New recruits will be overseen and guided by clinical teams to support patients make a speedier recovery.

Joanne Rowe, Voluntary Services Manager at QEH, said: “We’re looking forward to hearing from volunteers from all walks of life, whether you can volunteer once a month or everyday we would love to welcome you to the volunteer team at QEH.

“We’re particularly interested in hearing from people who would be willing and able to support patients in ward areas across the Trust. In this role you would be supporting staff by helping patients complete menu cards, making sure they’re comfortable, and offering reassurance and a listening ear to those who need it.”

Ros Virgo, a long-standing volunteer at QEH who encourages anyone considering volunteering to give it a try, said: “When returning to volunteer after the COVID-19 lockdown, there were needs in other departments within the hospital. I now work one morning a week on the front desk in the main reception area. I absolutely love this role as it is very varied.

“My duties include directing patients, friends, and families to different departments around the hospital, answering a wide range of enquiries. I also assist patients in wheelchairs to get to their appointments, organise taxis, dealing with lost property and generally greeting and chatting with people. Every day is different and very rewarding knowing you have helped someone.”

Local VCSE organisations will also be in attendance at the volunteer recruitment event which is on Thursday 17 November 10.30am – 12.30pm at King’s Lynn Town Hall, Saturday Market Place, King’s Lynn PE30 5DQ.

For further information on volunteering at QEH, please contact Joanne Rowe, Voluntary Services Manager

email: voluntary.services@qehkl.nhs.uk

