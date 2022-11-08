Celebrating Lifelong Learning Week (7-11 November 2022)
This week, the country is marking Lifelong Learning Week – a celebration of the power of learning to transform people’s lives. Coordinated by Festival of Learning, the week-long schedule of national activities brings together a range of stakeholders across England. The aim is to raise the profile of lifelong learning and celebrate the achievements of […]
