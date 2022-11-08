Tuesday, November 8, 2022
8 °C New York, US

News Anyway

The latest news and views from around the world

Celebrating Lifelong Learning Week (7-11 November 2022)

Post Views: 105

This week, the country is marking Lifelong Learning Week – a celebration of the power of learning to transform people’s lives. Coordinated by Festival of Learning, the week-long schedule of national activities brings together a range of stakeholders across England. The aim is to raise the profile of lifelong learning and celebrate the achievements of […]

The post Celebrating Lifelong Learning Week (7-11 November 2022) appeared first on Bradford College.

Source link

Show More

Related Articles