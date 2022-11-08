Delivering for Cherwell | Cherwell District Council

Cherwell District Council’s Executive will be considering the council’s first ever Annual Delivery Plan (ADP) at its meeting today, Monday 7 November.

Among its key priorities are: supporting residents and businesses through the cost of living crisis, responding to the climate emergency, helping to make our communities as healthy as possible, and investing in town centres and communities.

The ADP has been created to support the four key pillars of the council’s business plan: housing that meets people’s needs; environmental sustainability; an enterprising economy with strong and vibrant local centres; and healthy and resilient communities.

Commenting on the proposed plan, Councillor Barry Wood, Leader of the Council, said: “We want to make sure that over the next year, and beyond, we focus our time and resources on what matters most to Cherwell’s residents and businesses, while at the same time continuing to provide the key services that people are familiar with.

“In addition, an annual delivery plan, with clear timelines, will make sure that we have a clear local response to national issues which, crucially, supports our local communities. For example, we have a support package in place, including food vouchers for those most in need, to help our residents through the cost of living crisis.

“It is an exciting time for Cherwell as we embark on a new chapter as a standalone local authority for the first time in a decade. By focusing on what matters most, I feel confident that this new plan will help us continue to support Cherwell’s residents and businesses in the months and years ahead.”

