Doncaster City Status Proclamation Event – Road Closures

Doncaster officially became a city on Tuesday 1st November 2022 and to acknowledge this a proclamation event will be taking place in the city centre on Wednesday 9th November 2022.

Roadworks

To facilitate the Proclamation event, roads in the city centre will be closed whilst this event takes place. Roads will be closed between 10:30 and 14:00.

In addition to the closures, there will also be parking restrictions on certain roads with No Waiting and No Loading restrictions in place between 08:00 and 14:00.

However there will be no impact to bus services as a result of the road closures.

The streets affected by closures and parking restrictions are highlighted on the map above.

Parking Information

Members of the public who wish to attend the event in the city centre can park nearby in one of eleven available car parks.

Details of each, along with a walking route, can be found on our parking page here.