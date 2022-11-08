Hard-hitting production teaches children about the traps used by County Lines drug dealers

A theatre group warning young people about the tricks and traps that drug dealers use to lure people into working for them is touring schools in west Cornwall.

More than 1,600 schoolchildren, mostly year 9 and 10 students, are due to watch the AlterEgo Creative Solutions production this week (October 17 – 21).

The hard-hitting performance focuses on the County Lines drug trafficking model, which can result in vulnerable adults and young people being targeted by organised groups and gangs.

It reveals how criminals groom, trick, trap and manipulate people into trafficking drugs and sometimes weapons. The play also explores the similarities and potential cross-overs between Child Criminal Exploitation (CCE) and Child Sexual Exploitation (CSE), and shows young people where they can go for help and advice.

More than 1,600 schoolchildren are due to watch the play. Pic credit: AlterEgo Creative Solutions

Cornwall Council has commissioned AlterEgo Creative Solutions to visit schools in Penzance, Hayle, St Just and St Ives. If the project is successful, it is hoped that similar initiatives can be offered to all schools across Cornwall in the future.

Councillor Barbara Ellenbroek, portfolio holder for Children and Families at Cornwall Council, said: “This is a really innovative and inspiring way to teach our young people about the cruel and manipulative tactics that criminals use to target young people and get them involved in criminal behaviour.

“All too often we see young people fall into these traps. We hope that by using alternative ways of learning, such as theatre, we can get through to more children and give them the knowledge and support they need to help them stay out of trouble.”

