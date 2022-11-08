An enticing set of website photos can drive a customer’s interest in your products. So, you should have great product photos when you own an online store.

But to get good images, you might wonder, can you take product pictures yourself? The answer is yes! All it takes are a few simple steps.

If you want to learn how to take product photos, you’ve come to the right place. We’ll brief you on what you need to know about product photography.

Find a Good Light Source

The first, and most important step, is to find your light source. Lighting is the key element to producing a satisfactory image.

Professionals recommend natural light for realistic images and artificial light for creative photos.

Make sure to only stick to one type of lighting for every photo to keep it cohesive.

Work With What’s Available

Many store owners fail to invest in quality business photos because of equipment. But they also don’t realize you can produce great images even with a smartphone!

You don’t need large, fancy equipment as long as you know product photography tips. Take advantage of your available devices by understanding how to optimize shots.

You can also use editing applications to enhance each product image you take.

It’s also essential to note that camera quality no longer relies on megapixels. Several factors affect image quality, so look into your device’s camera and do a few test shots!

Set the Backdrop

A plain white backdrop is your go-to choice for product photography. It’s great for reflecting light and removing backgrounds during editing.

One of the easiest photography tricks is to use a poster board or a white paper sweep. Hold it in place using tape or sticky tacks.

If you want to use colored backdrops, be sure they don’t attract attention away from your product. They should also be within your brand’s color scheme.

Keep the Light Controlled

There’s no telling when the lighting will change midway through a shoot. Controlling light keeps your photos consistent, even when the lighting shifts.

Bounce boards are a great way to reduce shadows and balance light. If it’s too dim, you can use reflectors or fill lights.

Foil is a common alternative for these since they’re cheaper and more accessible.

Try Out Different Angles

Capture your product from several angles to imitate how a customer holds a product in hand.

For example, if your product is clothing, present it by taking photos in different actions.

Make the Final Touches

Retouch your photos through editing applications like changing exposure or sharpening colors. Make sure to edit photos enough to enhance them, not to manipulate how they look in person.

Learn about photoshop blur background and other editing tricks. That way, you can improve the final website photos.

Learn How to Take Product Photos Today!

Great product photos boost and attract customers. So what do you say? Check out this blog for more tips and tricks on how to take product photos for your store!