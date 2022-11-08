PB Launch Exclusive Student Discounts for Pirate Studios, The QUBE and the halley

At Point Blank, we know that creativity can strike at any moment. That’s why we’re excited to announce a new partnership with the studio spaces, Pirate Studios, The Qube and the halley, offering Point Blank students exclusive discounts for their 24-hour studio facilities.

Point Blank offers a number of degrees in Music Production & Sound Engineering, DJing, Vocal Performance, Music Business and more. So, when you’re not honing your craft in one of our on-campus state-of-the-art studios, you can work on your projects at the previously mentioned facilities for a discounted price.

Pirate Studios: 20% Discount

Born in Bristol, raised in London and now flying the nest. Pirate Studios is a community of 24-hour spaces that spans over 700 studios worldwide – so whether you’re a producer, vocalist, DJ, band member, dancer or podcaster – they’ve got you covered. Point Blank students are now entitled to a 20% discount on studio time. To get your exclusive discount code, get in touch with one of our Student Services team.

The QUBE: 20% Discount

The Qube is a multi-faceted creative sanctuary, consisting of top-tier recording, podcast and photography studios. Operating on a membership basis, the space welcomes a broad community of talented music creators, photographers and podcasters to facilitate growth at whatever point in your creative journey. Point Blank Music School has teamed up with The Qube studios to offer all Point Blank students 20% discounted membership fees and fast-tracked membership applications. To access this offer apply to join via our website and enter the code POINTBLANK22 in the member referral field. They will then ask for proof of enrolment at Point Blank Music School at the time of completing your application.

the halley: 20% Discount

Less than 5 minutes from our Orsman Rd campus, the halley is a studio space owned by the AEI Group – the company behind Drum&BassArena, UKF, NCS, SubSoul, Detonate Festival and others. Whether it’s DJing, podcasting, music production, recording or Mastering, whilst at the halley, you’ll be able to book a professional studio space to focus on your projects. Choose your favourite studio, pick your time, and create a free account to book instantly. Point Blank students get a 20% discount on hourly music studio bookings with the option to extend the discount to meeting rooms and day passes if necessary. Speak to a Student Advisor to find out more about claiming your discount code.

Register to Access Free Courses, Plugins, Projects, Samples & More

When you register with Point Blank, you access an array of free sounds, plugins, online course samples and much more! Simply register below and visit our Free Stuff page to get your hands on a range of exclusive music-making tools and tutorials provided by the team. Fill your boots!

This post is included in

News, Opportunities