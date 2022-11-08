Tuesday, November 8, 2022
Pinhoe Rail Station enhancements boost convenience

Pinhoe Rail Station
Photo left to right: Cllr Stuart Hughes (Devon County Council), Nic Eversett (MD for Co-Bikes/Co-Cars), Sergio Soares (Customer Sales Manager for Co-Bikes/Co-Cars), Sally Basker (CEO of Exeter Science Park), Cllr Tracy Adams (Devon County Council), Andrew Ardley (South Western Railway), Helen Scholes (Marketing Manager for Co-Bikes/Co-Cars), Joshua Manning (Devon County Council project lead).

A series of improvements have opened at Pinhoe rail station to better integrate rail with other sustainable transport options.

The station now has a new northern car park with 14 parking spaces, with some electric vehicle charging points (which should go live by the end of this month) and two additional designated disabled bays.

It also has 12 secure cycle lockers which can be rented (see more details on our Travel Devon webpages