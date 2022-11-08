Plan for your (and the planet’s) future with Green Careers Week 

This week is Green Careers Week, a chance to raise awareness about the amazing opportunities for Merton’s residents to get into green jobs and careers!

We talk a lot about reducing carbon emissions, net zero, green jobs and climate action and for good reason. In south London, projections suggest an increase in green jobs of 1,800 per year to 2030, with thousands more to follow!

This means huge opportunities for Merton’s residents to get into the skilled trades needed to;

upgrade the efficiency of Merton’s homes (including use of drones in home surveys!);

install solar panels;

install electric vehicle charge points and;

install air and ground source heat pumps (a replacement for conventional boilers).

There will also be more skilled roles in power generation and management, climate strategy and policy, green infrastructure and low carbon transport, among many others.

This week, we are highlighting a number of local and London-wide opportunities that are opening the door for residents to consider a green career change.

London Schools Climate Kickstart – 10 and 11 November 2022

London South Bank University (LSBU) and the Mayor of London are inviting secondary school students to an exciting event to encourage them to explore green jobs and think about their future careers.

There is growing demand for skills in renewable energy, home energy efficiency, green finance and electric transport and we are bringing together employers from across the industry to engage with young people with share the range of opportunities available.

On the 10 and 11 November, at events in Croydon and Kingston, students will explore hands-on examples from innovative companies and researchers working in the sector, including some explosive science demonstrations.

Find out more

Solar Skills College Bootcamp – November 2022

South Thames Colleges Group and Solar Energy UK are offering London-based learners the opportunity to take part in a 30-hour, two-week bootcamp that could set you up for a career in clean energy.

As part of the programme, learners will receive a comprehensive overview of the solar industry, the types of jobs available, and their future career prospects. Successful learners will also be offered an interview with a solar company for apprenticeships as they arise in 2023.

Apply Now

Startup Schools for Seniors – 21 November 2022

Startup School for Seniors is launching a two-week eLearning course ‘Develop your green economy business’ for Londoners, starting 21 November.

This course is for you if:

You have a passion or business idea that will bring positive change to our world.

You have an existing business that you want to make greener and cleaner.

Have been made redundant or are currently unemployed, or considering your next step

You want to gain the skills necessary to get a new business off the ground

You would benefit from the support of others

Fully sponsored places are available to residents of London.

Register now

Career Opportunities at Merton Council

We have vacancies for two Retrofit Officers and a Projects Officer in our Climate Team. We are also looking to hire a Fleet Decarbonisation Lead, to help the Council meet our 2030 net zero target.

Keep an eye on our Linkedin page for upcoming job opportunities.

Merton Adult Learning Green Skills Courses

We have just commissioned Need2Succeed, to provide green skills course for residents over the age of 19 on:

Preparing for work in horticulture

Preparing for work in the green industry

Understanding permaculture environments

Keep an eye on our website for future updates!

Merton Local Green Skills Case Study

Read our case study on how Merton’s Towards Employment team are improving the economic wellbeing or young residents through green skills.

Find out more